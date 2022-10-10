Hotel owner beaten up, after unauthorised entry into guest’s room

JOHOR BAHRU: The owner of a budget hotel was beaten up and splashed with paint by assailants after entering a guest’s room without authorisation in Taman Desa Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram, here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police received a report about an incident claiming a 62-year-old man was beaten up at 3.30am, yesterday.

Mohd Sohaimi said based on information received, a team crime investigation department team from the Seri Alam district police headquarters and personnel from the Desa Cemerlang police station detained a 52-year-old suspect in Jalan Tanjong, Taman Desa Cemerlang at 11.30 pm yesterday.

“Following the arrest of the 52-year-old suspect, police detained another two suspects aged 31 and 55 at Jalan Persisiran Seri Alam, Masai at 3.03am this morning.

“Initial investigations revealed that one of the three suspects detained, had a previous criminal record while two others had no previous record,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim had suffered minor injuries during the assault.

The three will be remanded for four days starting today, under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Police had earlier viewed a 44-second video that went viral on the Whatsapp application, involving the incident which showed a man being beaten up and splashed with paint. - Bernama