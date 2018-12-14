Hotel purchase: Isa expected to face one CBT charge and nine corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is expected to be charged with one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of corruption charges , involving about RM3 million, in connection with a hotel purchase in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Based on the court’s cause list, Mohd Isa’s case will be mentioned before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi.

According to sources, Mohd Isa, 69, was alleged to have approved the purchase of the hotel without approval by Felda board of directors and had received bribe from a company as an incentive to assist into obtaining approval of the hotel purchase.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at Menara Felda here between April 2014 and Sept 2015.

The charges against him are framed Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping and fine and Section 16a(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the bribe amount, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama