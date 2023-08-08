Hotel room ‘scalper’ pleads guilty to culpable homicide

RAUB: A hotel room scalper pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today, to causing the death of his friend during a fight at a Genting Highlands hotel carpark, near here two weeks ago.

Soh Kuang Liang, 38, from Bukit Beruang Utama, Melaka made the plea before Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya.

He is accused of repeatedly punching the head of Har Chee Kong, 67, which resulted in fatal injuries, between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on July 26 at Pillar E5, B1 Sky Avenue Carpark in Genting Highlands.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Punitha appeared for the prosecution, while Soh Kuang Liang was unrepresented.

He is charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide, which is punishable by up to 30 years imprisonment and fine, upon conviction.

The accused was not allowed bail and the judge set Sept 18 for case remention, pending the autopsy and chemist reports.

On July 27, Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed the discovery of a senior citizen’s lifeless body, with injuries on his face, at a carpark in Genting Highlands.

Closed-circuit television recordings showed the victim brawling with a man in the hotel lobby before they moved to the carpark and continued exchanging blows.

The men are suspected of having had a misunderstanding on room bookings at the hotel. - Bernama