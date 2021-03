PETALING JAYA: While Covid-19 had pushed the hospitality industry to an almost standstill, industry players are determined to rise again.

According to the Malaysian Association of Hotels, out of 56,299 workers in the hotel industry, 2,041 were laid off while 9,773 were asked to take unpaid leave and 5,054 received pay cuts.

In a live forum conducted recently by the Berjaya University College Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Berjaya Times Square Hotel manager May Cheong said occupancy rates have dropped to below 10% since the start of the pandemic, with zero banquet events.

“As time passed, we are now seeing a small glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel as the government has allowed inter-district travel. Business is slowly coming back and I believe we will be able to bounce back in the fourth quarter of 2021,” she said.

Meanwhile, Taaras Beach and Spa Resort Pulau Redang area general manager Pravir Mishra said one of the hardest aspects that this business has had to face was the unfamiliarity of the situation at hand.

“March 18 marks one year since the government announced the shutting down of the tourism and hotel sectors. I remember we were fully booked at the same time as it was during the school holidays.

“I would say the toughest aspect for us then was having to cancel all the bookings,” he said.

He added that apart from cancelling bookings, the staff had to explain the situation to guests.

Pavilion Hotel and Banyan Tree marketing and communications manager Suresh Rajenthiran said for most hotels in Kuala Lumpur, 2020 was supposed to be a year for great growth, but the pandemic blindsided them.

“Most hotels in Kuala Lumpur depend on international travellers from China and Europe. When the government placed a hold on international travel, we were hit quite hard. For Banyan Tree, we were closed for three months and reopened in June last year,” he said.

Additionally, hotels had to come up with strategies to work around the pandemic.

Pravir said their main focus was the safety of their guests when hotels were later allowed to reopen.

“We gave out masks and handed out hand sanitisers to our guests. We also began promoting our hotel through social media, where we believed we could reach an even bigger audience.

“We then began using our unique selling points such as our white sand beaches and close proximity encounters with sea turtles to promote our resort.”

Cheong said her team came up with various value-added and creative packages that catered to the needs of locals.

“We made use of online platforms to conduct our marketing. Our sales teams worked hand-in-hand with local operators, especially online travel agents, for collaborations and campaigns for the packages we have created.

“Additionally, we came up with a programme called ‘Exclusive Meeting in a Room’ because we were aware that many who work from home may have begun to feel bored,” she said.

Suresh said as practised at other hotels and resorts, his team strove to maintain their relationships with their clients as well as maintain their brand presence on social media.

“We highlighted our best selling points such as the view from our rooms and conducted some online gourmet classes by our chefs so people could cook at home.

“We also had promotional packages when we were allowed to reopen,” he said.