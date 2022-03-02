Hoteliers cringe as holiday plans put on hold

PETALING JAYA: The Omicron wave has put a damper on the holiday plans of families with children.

The expected rise in hotel bookings and visits to theme parks did not materialise as parents put on hold their vacation plans for the first-term school holidays from Feb 26 to March 22.

Families are exercising caution as the Omicron variant took daily new infections to a new peak on Feb 25, with 32,070 cases.

Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said the cancellations were for events and group travels, adding that many were unable to travel either due to being tested positive or identified as close contacts.

“These cancellations are a threat to the recovery of the hotel industry, and hotels will not be able to restore their operations, causing further delay to recovery,” Yap said.

He called for less focus on the number of cases daily and more on educating the public on managing Covid-19 as Malaysia should be in a transition into an endemic phase.

“The public needs to be empowered with knowledge and the ability to self-regulate from proper identification, disclosure, reporting, isolation guidelines and access to recommended treatments,” he said.

“Bear in mind that the Omicron variant will not be the last and there could be others in future, but it should not derail the transition to the endemic phase. The upcoming change to quarantine procedures for positive cases and close contacts is a positive move.”

Yap said hotel industry stakeholders are committed to continue with the highest standards in hygiene and safety management, to drive confidence in travelling.

“Based on our information, the domestic market for the hotel industry stands at approximately 55% while international was at 45%.”

“Without international arrivals, the industry is not expected to exceed an average occupancy of 50%, along with a much lower average room rate due to the lower spending power of locals. The industry players will still need to maintain current cost management initiatives, including sustaining manpower controls.”

Malaysian Association of Theme Parks and Family Attraction president Tan Sri Richard Koh said theme parks and family attractions businesses were adversely affected as visitor numbers were down by as much as 60%.

Although the country is in the school holiday period, customers are cancelling bookings and confirmed events have been postponed.

“It is made worse without foreign tourists. Some theme parks experienced a 50% downturn since the second week of CNY,” Koh said, adding that the setback is serious as the industry is still in the midst of recovering from the pandemic.

“Cancellations and no bookings will definitely hit our revenue as we have just started to key up the business with full-scale hirings and lower yield pricing to attract local visitors. Events make up 20 to 30% of visitors and revenue for the parks, including in park spending that presently cannot be achieved to cover overall costs.”

Koh said all theme parks enforce strict standard operating procedures for safety against Covid-19, so the public should not be fearful of visiting theme parks and attractions.

“Our safety standards are just below the aviation and maritime standards and our vast outdoor spaces enable social distancing.

“Theme parks are safer to visit compared with most public places as we pride ourselves in safety, the ability to control crowds, vast land areas for large capacity of visitors and the ability to enforce social distancing, with a regulated number of people enjoying the rides or the pools at any one time, including having dedicated staff constantly monitoring the situation,” he added.