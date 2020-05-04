Hotels get ready for ‘new normal’

GEORGE TOWN: Hotels guests in the coming weeks - and possibly months - will face the hassle of body temperature checks, be compelled to wash hands, don surgical masks as well as to share personal data with the hotels despite wanting to just spend a few hours there.

Meetings would be a rarity because social distancing would be mandatory, including for anyone checking in and dining at the hotels’ food and beverage outlets.

Family rooms may no longer exist and the number of guests permitted in rooms may just be confined to one for now.

These are among the regulations which the National Security Council and Health Ministry would introduce under a refreshed set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for hotels in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hotels would accept the new guidelines but at the same time, more aid and support needs to be given to the hospitality industry if the government wants the majority of them to survive, said Eugene Dass, chairman of the Perlis/Kedah chapters of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH).

He said at least 50% of the hotels in the country are contemplating permanent or temporary closure with job losses said to be in the thousands.

Dass said the new normal for hotels includes a must for social distancing at the restaurants and at meeting rooms.

“For how long, we really do not know but the new normal is here to stay.”

What hotel operators can do with is for more injection of relief aid and support from the public and private sectors, Dass said in an interview.

For the private sector, Dass hoped that they can find the confidence to support tourism as it is a major contributor and employer in the services sector.

Most importantly, the public sector needs to step forward by extending the wage subsidy to the hotels until year-end as tourism is only expected to partially recover six months from now, Dass said.

He also wants utility costs to be fully subsidised until December.

“We are getting zero revenue now except for some which were leased by the government as temporary quarantine centres. Some hotels are doing take outs but it can hardly cover the costs.”

Dass also wants the government to allow more public seminars and conferences to be held in hotels but with conditions such as social distancing attached with no buffet spreads except for take-away.

Meanwhile, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Penang chapter chairman Datuk Ooi Eng Hock said the new SOP entails that every worker and visitor would be screened upon entering the premises.

Each factory may also impose additional stringent guidelines, which include shower sanitisers, constant hand washing, temperature checks and more data sharing.

People’s Rights Organisation chairman S. Raveentharan said the sharing of personal data may cause some people to be uncomfortable as personal healthcare is protected under the personal data protection legislation.