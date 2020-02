GEORGE TOWN: Hotel booking cancellations are increasing and hoteliers hope the tourism sector will recover from the ill effects of the novel coronavirus by the third quarter of this year.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) has revealed a total cancellation of 95,972 room nights since the outbreak in late January — amounting to RM40 million in loss of revenue up to Feb 9.

“We are tracking cancellations from our members and the number is growing. Most of the cancellations are up to this month-end with majority originating from China, while there are also those from Malaysians; from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, (South) Korea and others,” MAH president Kamaruddin Baharin said in a statement.

“People are afraid to travel and that is a problem, despite the situation in Malaysia being under control and it is safe for tourism,” he added.

But given time and strong fiscal measures, the industry can rebound soon, MAH noted.

It issued a media release after meeting Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi on Monday about the proposed economic stimulus package.

MAH chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng proposed that there is an urgent need to alleviate the cash flow constraints experienced by hotel managements due to the sudden loss of revenue and momentum.

He said the hospitality industry has suggested for a temporary suspension of certain mandatory contributions by tourism investors, as well as to introduce a tax relief for Malaysians traveling within the country in 2020.

Among the recommendations were a reduction of the tourism tax and an exemption of the service tax to boost domestic travel.

Efforts should also be made to stimulate the domestic consumption rate and boost local tourism to make Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign a success.

Lenders such as commercial banks were also urged to restructure loans and hire and purchase agreements from three to six months repayment periods.

Tourism veteran Ahmad Pishol Isahak said the industry has to weather both a perception that it was unsafe to travel amid a continuous increase in the global infection and death rates despite efforts to contain the virus.

“It is no longer a China problem. It is global so we must rise to the occasion with new measures to offset the epidemic,” Ahmad Pishol said.

He also urged airliners and other transport providers to drop their rates to encourage more travelling, especially among domestic destinations.