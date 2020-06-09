Hotels ready for guests

PETALING JAYA: Hoteliers are readying their premises for an expected increase in bookings as restrictions on domestic travel eases.

However, other players in the hospitality industry want more assistance from the government to help them get back on their feet.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chief executive officer Yap Ling Seng said from as early as May, the stakeholders had already prepared their own guidelines to ensure a clean and safe stay for guests.

The guidelines to help hotels operate in the new normal, completed with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs), was made available on May 1. It is benchmarked against the Health Ministry’s requirements.

“We are ready to receive and serve guests,” Yap said in a recent statement. “The SOPs have been part and parcel of our operations anyway.”

He said a recent survey showed that of the 402 hotels that responded, 96% have adopted the SOPs to ensure safety, health and hygiene in their premises.

He said the survey also showed a “slow but consistent” pick-up in onward demand for hotel bookings in the coming months.

Yap sees a demand for rooms in the second half of the year, indicating that people are taking advantage of various promotions and packages that hotels have introduced in advance.

“A steady demand is also expected in 2021, signalling confidence that a recovery in the new norm is expected,” he added.

Mainland Kedah, Perak, Johor and Kelantan are expecting short-term or immediate bookings while Langkawi and Negri Sembilan see increased interest at year-end, Yap said.

He said there has been consistent advance bookings for the third and fourth quarters in Terengganu, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak while Penang, Malacca and Sabah expect demand to grow until the first quarter of next year.

“With the industry moving into the first stage of the recovery plan, we must plan ahead for the arrival of foreign tourists when borders are opened. This will involve a concerted effort to market and promote Malaysia by the private sector and the government,” he added.

Data from the Department of Statistics shows that in 2018, there were 221.3 million domestic tourists who made 302.4 million trips and spent RM92.6 billion.

The money was spent on shopping (37.6%), fuel (14.7%), food and beverage (13.8%), visited households (10.6%), accommodation (8.5%), transport (6.2%), other activities (5.3%) and before the trip, packages, entrance fees and tickets (3.2%).

The main recipients were retailers, petrol stations, food and drink outlets, family members, hotels and private accommodations, airlines, trains, bus and taxi operators including e-hailing drivers, theme parks, tourist attractions and domestic tour operators.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said businesses in the tourism industry, such as travel agencies, hotels and airlines, will be given an extension on the period for deferment of payment of tax instalments.

However, the Malaysian Travel Agency Association (Mata) said banks and government agencies are still reluctant to ease loan restrictions because they fear the travel industry is “risky”, despite the stimulus packages offered by the government.

Mata president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun wants the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to intervene and help tour agencies get back on their feet.

Tour bus owner S. Jayakumar said he has lost more than RM200,000 in revenue in the past four months.

“At the same time, I still have to pay the insurance for my 10 buses, which comes up to RM20,000 a month,” he said.

He said he has seen major disasters in his life but this could be the worst. “Even after Sept 11 (in reference to the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States), we were still able to keep our business running at 80%,” he said.

However, he added, there is practically no revenue now.