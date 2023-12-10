Hotlines for consumers affected by MYAirline’s suspension of operations

PETALING JAYA: Consumers affected by the sudden suspension of MYAirline’s operations effective today (Oct 12) have dedicated hotlines and channels to get assistance.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has put in place to assist consumers affected by this sudden suspension.

It urges affected consumers who have made bookings with MYAirline for flights on Oct 12 onwards, to contact the airline’s dedicated complaint channel for questions and assistance with regards to their booking: customercare@myairline.my

Mavcom’s dedicated channels are also in place to assist all affected consumers:

• Consumer hotline: +1800-18-6966 (Within Malaysia) or

+603-7651 2777 (Outside Malaysia)

• E-mail at consumer@mavcom.my

• FlySmart complaint webform: https://flysmart.my/make-a-complaint/

• FlySmart mobile application that is available for download from the Google Play store and Apple App store for Android and iOS users respectively.

Mavcom said it stands firm that MYAirline is still liable to refund consumers who have purchased tickets with the airline but are unable to travel, it said in a statement today.

It added that it has instructed MYAirline to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, and publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels.

MYAirline has also been instructed by Mavcom to immediately discontinue the sale and booking of flights from all booking platforms until further notice.

Mavcom said it is in close communication with MYAirline in addressing this issue. Meanwhile, it is investigating the airline based on internal reviews and complaints received regarding the airline’s unpaid statutory payments to its employees, among others, it added.

It said it will provide further developments regarding MYAirline’s operations.