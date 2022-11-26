House break-in: Teenage girl among four Rohingyas held

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested four ethnic Rohingya, including a 14-year-old teenage girl, in connection with several house break-in cases around this district as well as in Batu Pahat and Kulai, during several raids carried out on Thursday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the four - two men, a teenage girl and a woman, aged 14 to 27 - were arrested in raids carried out from 12 noon.

”The group is suspected to have started their criminal activities in the middle of this year, and its modus operandi is to break into houses when the occupants were away during the day (working hours).

”Their target is jewellery and cash,” he said, adding that police also seized a Proton Persona car, 10 pawn shop receipts and 16 sets of jewellery.

He said police are tracking down another Rohingya woman, still at large, known as Norjahan Ismail, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the burglaries.

Kamarul Zaman said with the arrest of the four, police believed that six house break-in cases involving losses of RM50,000 were resolved. - Bernama