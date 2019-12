IPOH: The house of Perak state executive council member Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix) in Bandar Meru Raya here was broken into last week.

In a statement here today, the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman said he only realised the break-in when he returned from Kuala Lumpur last Sunday.

“I went to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22 and returned home last Sunday at around 12.30 pm with my two children before realising that my house had been broken into.

“The back door was opened, two window grills were cut, four rooms on the second floor were ransacked and two safe boxes containing important documents went missing,” he said.

Yong said after checking the footage of the closed-circuit television camera, it was found that an unidentified man in his 20s had come to the house soon after he left his residence on Nov 22.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain when contacted confirmed the incident. — Bernama