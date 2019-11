KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) for foreign home buyers and how it can overcome the issue of high-end luxury homes glut is expected to be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, the question will be raised at the Question and Answer session by Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong), who also wants the Minister of Housing and Local Government to explain how the move could improve the country’s economy.

Also expected to steal attention is a question by Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) to the Minister of Rural Development on the Rural Economic Development Financing Scheme (SPED).

In addition, Noor Amin Ahmad’s (PH-Kangar) question on the steps taken by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to increase tourism in states bordering with neighbouring countries is also expected to attract attention.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama