House rent collector killed in fight in Kangar

KANGAR: A man was found dead with his hands bound after he was involved in a fight at Kampung Guar Sabun in Batu Pahat near here yesterday.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said in the incident at 8.30 pm on Friday, the body of Kamarul Izahar Mat Nanyan, 49, was found near the fence of a house with a small wound on his forehead.

“The fight is believed to be over house rental ... Following the incident, four men aged 39 to 55 were detained for investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Supt Wari, the victim was said to have gone to a house to collect rent from a man but he was ignored and a quarrel erupted between them, involving the use of a parang.

“The angry victim (to collect rental) then hit a car windscreen before the fight was broken up by villagers who later tied up the hands of the victim,“ he added.

He said the victim was later found lifeless and pronounced dead, while the man who was injured by the victim sought treatment at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF).

“The body of Kamarul Izahar was then sent to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.- Bernama