House spalshed with red paint over daughter-in-law’s loan shark debt

IPOH: A daughter-in-law’s failure to repay a loan from an unlicensed money lender (loan shark) has caused a married couple and their son to live in fear of threats from the loan shark.

Chiang Leong Pan, 60, from Taman Bercham Indah, claimed that he noticed his son and daughter-in-law’s two cars and his house gate were splashed with red paint at around 9 am when he was about to leave the house.

The technician said there were two pieces of paper stuck on the wall of the house gate with his daughter-in-law’s name and a warning to repay the debt immediately.

“After the incident, I contacted my daughter-in-law who works in Singapore, and she admitted to borrowing from a loan shark. However, I’m not sure about the exact amount borrowed,“ he said at a press conference at the Perak Barisan Nasional Service and Complaint Centre at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah here today.

Chiang said he also filed a police report on the same day and hoped for swift action from the authorities.

“I am not involved in borrowing from loan sharks and am worried that if anything unwanted happens in the future,“ he added. -Bernama