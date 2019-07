SUNGAI BULOH: Four people were killed after part of a house under construction at Kampung Matang Pagar here collapsed today.

In the 12.57pm incident, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis said the dead were three men and a pregnant woman.

“The staircase which was also under construction collapsed and hit the four people,” he said.

“The four individuals are also believed to have been electrocuted during the incident,“ he said today.

The victims were two Indonesians and two locals. Seven firemen and rescuers from Sungai Buloh fire station were dispatched to the scene.