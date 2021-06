KANGAR: All heads of household need to constantly advise its members to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, said the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix).

“It is also their responsibility to ensure that their family members who return to Perlis to receive the Covid-19 injection not to go home to meet the other family members.

“If they need to stay overnight, do so at a homestay or hotel for the safety of everyone,” said the Raja Muda in a statement issued by Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra (YTSP) Perlis, here, today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also YTSP Perlis chairman, reminded the people to continue complying with the SOP set, stay home and maintain good personal hygiene as a preventive measure against the viral infection throughout the total lockdown period.

He called on the people to practise the policy of ‘Stay at Home, Zero Visitor’ and to optimise the purchase of household essentials via online.

“If you need to go to the market or shop, do so every few days or better still, once a week,” he added. — Bernama