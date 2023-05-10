Household threat from lead exposure

PETALING JAYA: Lead exposure is an issue in the country as it is found in paints, imported jewellery, toys and instant noodles that are commonly used and consumed by Malaysians, said Prof Juliana Jalaludin of the Environmental and Occupational Health Department at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

She added that high blood-lead levels can be attributed to various factors, including environmental, occupational and lifestyle related causes.

“Lead-based paint is one of the most significant sources of exposure. It is commonly found in older homes and buildings. As these structures deteriorate, lead dust and chips can be ingested or inhaled, leading to elevated blood-lead levels among the occupants.

“Dietary habits also contribute to high blood-lead levels as foods that are prepared in lead glazed or lead soldered containers such as ceramic (ware) are exposed to the toxic metal.

“While it is not commonly used in food preparation or food packaging, lead and a few other heavy metals have been found in the seasoning for instant noodles and in shrimp paste, dried salted fish and canned fish.”

She said the sources of such lead contamination were most likely to be the flour and salt as well as the water and environment in which food is processed.

“Certain traditional medicines, cosmetics, and folk remedies may also contain a small amount of lead as an ingredient, which upon using or consuming over long periods can cause high blood-lead levels,” she added.

Several studies conducted in various parts of the world, including Malaysia, have found a correlation between elevated blood-lead levels in children and lower intelligence quotient (IQ) scores.

The Lancet Planetary Health study, that was released on Sept 11, stated: “Researchers estimate that children younger than five years lost 765 million IQ points due to lead exposure globally.”

Juliana said children are most commonly exposed and they are most vulnerable to lead exposure, especially those who are under six years old.

She said children’s bodies are still developing, and they tend to put their hands on objects that may have lead dust and then put their hands in their mouths.

“It is important to note that the effects of lead exposure on IQ and cognitive functions can be influenced by factors such as the timing and duration of exposure, source of lead and individual susceptibility.”

Juliana said many countries, including Malaysia, have implemented regulations to limit lead in paint, stepped up efforts to reduce it in drinking water, and carried out public health campaigns to raise awareness on its dangers.

The Health Ministry said it has not had a single case of lead poisoning since the last one was reported in Kampung Jenjarom in Kuala Langat, Selangor in 2019.

However, its spokesman confirmed that buildings and substances that contain lead are common in the country.

“Some of the older buildings or structures may still have lead-based paint on them. Imported goods such as toys and jewellery may also contain lead-based material.”

According to a 2016 research by the International Persistent Organic Pollutant Elimination Network and the Consumers Association of Penang, 72% of paint tested from samples in Kedah and Penang had lead concentrations exceeding the acceptable level of 90ppm (parts per million).

“Lead levels in food are normally regulated to ensure they are safe to consume. The lead levels in various types of food are regulated in Malaysia under Regulation 38, Food Regulation 1985 and the Food Act 1983.”