Household violence victim to get protection

SEREMBAN: The state government will give protection to the family of a woman who is a victim of domestic violence which resulted in physical injuries and emotional disturbance.

State Women, Family and Welfare Committee chairman, Nicole Tan Lee Koon said that the state would apply for a court order soon to prevent the husband from approaching the victim.

‘’The victim, who is in her 30s, has an eight-year-old son and has been a victim of domestic violence since 2014 which has forced her to leave the house and apply for divorce in 2016.

‘’However, her husband continues to harass her and she was punched and injured in the face at her place of work on July 6.

‘’This has resulted in emotional disturbance not only to herself but also her family members including her mother and father,’’ she told reporters after visiting the victim in Rantau, here today.

Tan said that the state government would continue to counsel the victim who was in a state of stress and was traumatised by the incident. - Bernama