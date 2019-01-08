PETALING JAYA: Are housemen at our government hospitals getting enough time to rest or are they being exploited with being made to work long hours?

Although some time back, the Health Ministry had apparently introduced a new shift system, young doctors and housemen are still facing long working days and nights.

This issue is of serious concern not just from the point of exploitation but because as doctors, they need to be at their best both physically and mentally since the lives of their patients are literally in their hands.

Besides the risk of making a mistake at work — like giving a patient the wrong jab — due to being overworked, the safety of the doctors themselves are at risk if they do not get sufficient rest.

To put it into perspective, more than half of trainee doctors in the United Kingdom have had an accident or new misses on their way home after a night shift due to fatigue and sleep deprivation, according to a Guardian report in July 2017.

When Isa (not his real name) took up medical studies, little did he know that he would be spending more than half of his time in the hospital each day — no less than 12 hours to be precise — when he did his housemanship later.

Now in his final few months of his houseman programme, Isa has also had the experience of working more than 16 hours a day — or what they would term as the graveyard shift that starts before 7am and ends way after 10pm.

He had heard similar stories of long working hours before, but thought things would be different when he joined as a houseman about a year and a half ago, after the Health Ministry announced a new shift system.

The new system has been implemented, but apparently, the long hours at work housemen have to endure, still remain.

“Under this new system, housemen need to work 65 hours a week, with two different shifts and only a day off. The first is from 7am to 7pm, and the other from 7am to 10pm,“ he told theSun, on condition of not being identified for fear of reprisals.

“But mind you, we always have to clock in at least an hour earlier. We need to do patient reviews, before presenting them to the medical officers (MO). And depending on the department you are placed in, sometimes you will even need to come in at 4.30am.

“What’s more, we have to put in at least an extra hour after work, sometimes more if there are new cases. All this, and we still don’t get paid any overtime because it is considered training,“ he said.

Add this to the time needed for him to commute to and from his home, he would barely have seven hours to himself on some days, which is hardly enough time for him to get sufficient sleep and rest.

And Isa is only one of a long list of trainee doctors nationwide who are experiencing such work conditions.

“Sometimes I wonder why they don’t just recruit more housemen since the ministry continuously claim there are a backlog in placements for medical graduates at public hospitals,“ he said.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah defended the new shift system, claiming it is not as strenuous on housemen, as previously.

He explained that now the trainees spend many hours tagging to their MOs for their learning purposes, compared to previously where they were actually put on call — which required greater alertness and was more draining — for up to 24 hours.

“You have to understand that these housemen are not only working shift hours, but part of it is actually tagging, where they will learn from their superiors,“ he said.

He added that despite having to work 12 hours a day, the housemen would have sufficient breaks in between to ensure their health were well taken care of.

His claim was however rebutted by several other housemen, who requested anonymity.

According to some housemen, they did not even have time to have their lunches and breaks, and that their first meal of the day would sometimes come only after they complete their shifts at night.

“Some departments are a bit busy, and we don’t have time to rest. I often even have to postpone my day prayers until the night when I’m done with work,“ one of them said.