Housewife and parents killed in three-vehicle pile-up

KUANTAN: A woman and her parents were killed after the car they were travelling in was involved in a three-vehicle pile-up at KM128 of Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bharu in Rompin today.

Pahang traffic police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said all three died on the spot in the 1.30 pm crash due to head injuries.

He identified the dead as housewife Nur Rawiyah Abu Samah, 25, who was driving the Perodua Kancil, and her parents Abu Samah Mohamed, 74, and Saripah Ab Malek, 59, all from Kampung Gading, Jalan Muadzam Shah in Rompin.

Abu Samah and Saripah’s one-year-old grandson Muhammad Harraz Mikhael Shafiq Hayqal, who was also in the car, was reported to have escaped unhurt.

“The accident is believed to have happened when a transport company’s van travelling from Leban Chondong to Kuala Rompin went out of control and crashed into the victims’ car and a lorry in the opposite lane,” he said when contacted.

Kamarulzaman said the 24-year-old van driver from Kampung Tengah here dislocated his shoulder and injured both legs while the 49-year-old lorry driver suffered hand injuries. — Bernama