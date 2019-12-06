Housewife charged with cheating over Prima house

PETALING JAYA: A housewife pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to a charge with cheating a customer service officer of RM5,988, purportedly for a Perbadanan Prima Malaysia (Prima) house that did not exist.

Mazni Mahmud, 27, made the plea before magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

She was charged with cheating the 22-year-old officer by making the victim believed that she was an agent of Prima , resulting in the victim to hand over the money as deposit payment for a Prima house in Alam Damai, Cheras.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house her at 7.30pm on March 4 this year.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and with whipping and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Mazni, who has two children aged two and four years-old, also pleaded guilty to an alternative charge with deceiving the the same victim into making the transaction of RM5,988 for payment of the Prima house which did not exist.

The charge, under Section 415 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 417 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The woman, represented by lawyer Yusri Yusoff, was allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety.

The court set Jan 14 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Zafirah Syed Mustafa prosecuted. — Bernama