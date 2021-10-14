Housewife charged with extorting husband of RM13,000

KOTA BHARU: A housewife was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with extorting her husband of RM13,000 at a hotel near here, last September.

However, Alimi Wahidah Shamsul, 33, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar.

She was accused of maliciously extorting Mat Yassin Junus, 60, of RM13,000 and causing fear to the victim at the hotel at about 6pm on Sept 21.

She was charged under Section 384 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nazuha Mohd Nasir offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety, while the accused, represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Aryani Mohd Amin, asked for bail of not more than RM2,000.

“The accused has two children who are still in school, and even takes care of her 75-year-old mother,“ said Aryani.

The court allowed bail at RM4,000 with one surety and set Dec 19 for re-mention of the case.

Details on the motive were not immediately available. — Bernama