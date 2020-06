KULIM: A housewife was charged at the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of her 34-month-old stepson in Padang Serai last month.

The accused, Rosniza Abd Wahab, 35, nodded, indicating she understood the charge read out to her before Magistrate Che Rohana Ismail. No plea was recorded.

According to the charge sheet, the woman was alleged to have murdered the boy, Muhammad Kahfi Mohd Kairul Nazri at a house in Taman Serai Wangi, 4, Padang Serai near here at 9am on May 29.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, at the sessions court, the housewife and her husband, Mohd Kairul Nazri Md Noor, 36, a factory engineer, claimed trial to abusing the child by causing physical injuries at the same place, time and date.

The woman and her husband, who is the biological father of the boy claimed trial to the offence after the charge was read out before Judge Musyiri Peet.

The couple was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a prison sentence of up to 20 years or both if found guilty.

No bail was granted. The court fixed July 13 for re-mention for both cases.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Akmal Abdul Ghani appeared for the prosecution while the couple was represented by counsel Fieza Fazlin Fandi from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama