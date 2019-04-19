Housewife charged with trafficking in newborn babies

KLANG: A housewife was charged at the sessions court here today with two counts of trafficking two newborn babies in February this year.

The accused, Nik Rahimah Nik Mohd Nawi, 58, pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read out to her before judge Roszianayati Ahmad.

For the first charge, Nik Rahimah was alleged to have trafficked in a 15-day-old baby girl near the Selayang Commissioner of Oath’s office in Bandar Baru Selayang, near here, at about 10am on Feb 8.

Nik Rahimah, a mother of four, was also accused of trafficking in a three-day-old baby boy at the Batu Arang police station car park, near here, at about 8.40pm on Feb 23.

For both offences, she was charged under Section 14 of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Safarizal Zakaria prosecuted, while lawyer Razi Abdul Razak represented the accused.

Roszianayati then allowed the accused a RM12,000 bail in one surety for both charges and ordered her to report to the nearest police station once a month and the accused was also prohibited from contacting or disturbing the witnesses.

The court also fixed May 13 for mention as well as the submission of documents and the date of trial.

On March 28, it was reported that the police had detained a local woman, believed to be the operator of a centre for wayward girls in Rawang, to help investigations on the alleged involvement of a baby for sale syndicate. — Bernama