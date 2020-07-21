Housewife claims trial to abusing adopted daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A housewife claimed trial in the sessions court here today to a charge of abusing her six-year-old adopted daughter, causing a swelling above her knee and leaving injury marks on her back and left fingers.

Munirawati Othman, 39, made the plea after the charge was read out to her before judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

The mother of four was charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Batu Muda, Sentul, here in January 2019 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan did not offer any bail.

Unrepresented, the accused requested for a lower bail on the grounds that she has four school-going children and her husband is just a general worker.

“I am not working and my adopted daughter is not living with me now after she was taken away by the Social Welfare Department,” she said.

The court allowed her bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 10 for case mention. - Bernama