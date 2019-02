KUALA LUMPUR: A housewife pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to four counts of money laundering involving RM815,260, two years ago.

Chang Lin San, 35, entered the plea after the charges were read out to her before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

On the first and second count she was charged with transferring RM400,000 and RM310,000, which were proceeds from unlawful activities, from her current account into a RHB current account belonging to Superior Pool Alliance Berhad and a Maybank current account belonging to Motionique Sdn Bhd.

On the third and fourth count she was charged with transferring RM75,260 and RM30,000 which were proceeds from unlawful activities from her current account into a Maybank current account belonging to K.Gopikrisna, 40, and her RHB personal account.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Hong Leong Bank Berhad, Putrajaya Branch, Federal Territory of Putrajaya between Aug 25, 2017 and Oct 3, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which carries a jail term of not more than 15 years and a fine of five times the value of the proceeds from illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Idamasliza Maarof did not offer bail and applied for the case to be transferred to the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court as the accused had been charged for the same offences at the court in January.

However, counsel for the accused, Lim Yoi Ping appealed that bail be granted as the bail was only to ensure his client’s presence in court and she had already been charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court earlier.

Judge Ahmad Kamal granted the accused bail of RM50,000 with one surety for all charges.

The court allowed the case to be transferred to the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court and fixed March 1 for mention.

On Jan 30 this year, Chang claimed trial at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court to two counts of money laundering involving RM1.2 million, two years ago. — Bernama