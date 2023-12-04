Housewife loses nearly RM500,000 to phone scam

IPOH: Perak police received a report from another individual who claimed to have fallen victim to a phone scam, this time involving a housewife in her 50s who lost nearly RM500,000.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the Kerian District Police Headquarters (IPD) received the woman’s report last Saturday.

“The incident happened in February after the woman received a telephone call purportedly from an insurance company and police claiming that she was involved in a false claim as well as in a criminal case of extortion and illegal gambling,” he said in a statement today.

He said the scammers had told the complainant that for investigation purposes, she needed to disclose her banking details to the said ‘authorities’ and transfer funds into that account.

Mohd Yusri said the housewife only realised that she had been duped when she confided the matter to her family members, following which it was found that her account was short of RM459,754.

Therefore, he advised the public to be more cautious and alert to the tactics of scammers, as many had fallen victim to such scams.

“The public can also refer to the Kerian IPD Operations Room at 05-7212222 or call the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997,” he added.

Last week, Mohd Yusri said a retired female teacher had suffered losses of more than RM585,000 after being deceived by a syndicate that used the same modus operandi. - Bernama