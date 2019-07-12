Housewife loses RM20,000 in Macau Scam

KEPALA BATAS: A housewife lost RM20,000 after being duped by a fake call by two men from the Macau Scam syndicate, police said.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 56-year-old victim was reported to have received a call from a man claiming to be a Telekom staff alleging that she had an outstanding phone bill.

“After denying the allegation, the call was later connected to a man claiming to be a police officer who told her that she was involved in drugs and money laundering cases,“ he said here today.

The woman panicked and made four cash transfers that amounted to RM20,000 since last week, he said.

He added that the woman lodged a police report yesterday.

Meanwhile in Balik Pulau, Barat Daya Police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said a 13-year-old boy suffered injuries to the back of his body after being beaten with a rubber pipe and rattan stick while allegedly trying to brake into a grocery shop in Simpang Empat, here on Thursday.

He said in the 4.15am incident, the boy was allegedly beaten by the shop owner and another man.

Police reports were lodged by the boy’s mother and the shop owner, he added. — Bernama