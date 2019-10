KEPALA BATAS: A housewife suffered losses amounting to RM67,000 after she was allegedly cheated by a phone scam syndicate here.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 26-year-old woman claimed to have received a phone call yesterday (Oct 14) from a man who introduced himself as a representative of a shipping company, saying that a shipment of hers from Kuala Lumpur to China had been held by the Customs in Guangzhou.

“The call was later transferred to another individual claiming to be a police officer from Guangzhou who informed the victim of the crime she had been implicated in, and requested for the victim’s identification information as well as bank account number in order to avoid arrest,“ he said here.

He said the terrified victim not only provided the said information, but also disclosed her father’s bank account number and the Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) she had received to the individual.

“The victim made three money transfers to the bank account number given to her by the individual, totaling some RM27,000, and after revealing the TAC number she received, another RM20,000 from her account as well as RM20,000 from her father’s account also vanished,“ he said, adding an investigation had been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. - Bernama