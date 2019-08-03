Housewife loses RM8,360 in processing fee for RM5,000 loan she never got

KUANTAN: In an attempt to secure an RM5,000 loan, a 33-year-old housewife was conned into paying RM8,360.

The victim was apparently tricked by a non-existent money lending company on social media on July 26.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim claimed to have dealt with three male suspects for loan applications via WhatsApp.

“The victim described the application requirements in which she had to pay a processing fee before she could get the loan.

“The suspect ordered the money to be transferred to seven different accounts and the victim was not aware that the amount transferred had exceeded the limit applied,” he told reporters here, today.

Mohd Wazir said the woman only realised she was a victim of fraud when the suspect again contacted her on Aug 1 to ask for an additional RM2,500.

The victim, who was angry at the request, asked the suspect to return the money because she wanted to cancel the loan, but the suspect refused to do so.

The victim then lodged a police report at the Maran district police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama