Housewife loses savings in “house cleaner” scam

PETALING JAYA: A 45-year-old housewife who hired a cleaning service through an online advertisement to reduce the burden of juggling her studies and managing her household became the victim of a scam and lost her entire savings of RM20,000.

The housewife from Iskandar Puteri, in Johor, who wanted to be known only as Baljeet Kaur, told theSun that on Saturday, she had responded to an advertisement on Facebook as she searched for a cleaning company online to tidy up her house.

Baljeet who is pursuing her Master’s degree said she was contacted by a man who agreed to send two maids for two hours at a fee of RM40.

Soon after, she received a text message from the man with a link and instructions to download an application and pay a one-time registration fee of RM20.

“I initially hesitated to go through the process and told him that I would make the payment in person when the maids showed up. However, he insisted I pay just the registration fee and he would collect the cleaning fee in person,” she said.

Baljeet said she downloaded the application called MyshopXZ and filled up a form with her particulars before she was taken to a page where she was required to reveal her online banking details to pay the registration fee.

She said after doing so, a message stating the transaction was unsuccessful popped up. “I contacted the man and he told me that the bank’s website was probably out of order and suggested I use another bank.

“Fortunately, I did not do so. Several hours later, I checked my bank account and found the RM19,500 I had was wiped out. I tried contacting the man but he had blocked my number and was no longer reachable.” she said.

Baljeet said she contacted the bank and her account was promptly blocked. She then lodged a police report.

“I believe my cellphone was hacked by the scammer as I never received the one-time password (OTP). I was busy with my studies and my husband had suggested I seek the assistance of a cleaning company to help with the housework.

“It is a decision I regret and hope others will be more cautious when they look for home cleaning services. Looks like the scammers are everywhere. Is our money safe with banks these days? Online banking systems should be more secure to protect users. How could a transaction take place via an unauthorised application.” she asked.