Housewife sentenced to two months’ jail, RM10,000 fine for insulting Selangor royalty

SHAH ALAM: A housewife was today fined RM10,000, in default two months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by making insulting comments against the Selangor royalty on her Facebook last June.

Judge Rihaida Rafie meted out the punishments on Siti Nurul Ain Mat Nayan, 32, who had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was charged with knowingly using her handphone to make and initiate the communication of offensive statement against the Selangor royalty on her Facebook with intent to annoy others.

The link was then read at Istana Mestika, Section 7 here at about 10.26am last June 26.

She was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be sentenced under Section 233(3) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or one year’s jail sentence or both, and can be further fined up to RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

In mitigation, the woman, unrepresented, said she was remorse and promised to not make the same mistake.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian prosecuted. — Bernama