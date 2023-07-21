Housewife who gave birth, raised baby in prison escapes gallows

SEREMBAN: A housewife who had to give birth and raise her child in prison until the age of 19 months escaped the gallows after the High Court here acquitted and discharged her of trafficking 237.86 grams of cannabis two years ago.

Judge Datin Rohani Ismail made the decision after finding the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against R. Devaki, 34, who was five months pregnant when she was arrested on Aug 4, 2021.

In her judgement, Rohani said the prosecution had failed to prove the accused‘s possession and knowledge of the drugs that were found.

“After hearing the testimony of witnesses and having considered the arguments presented by both parties, the court decided that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case. Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged from the case without having to enter defence,“ she said.

Rohani also advised the mother of four to take care of herself and be careful when making friends.

Devaki was charged with committing the offence at a house in Bandar Dataran Segar, Port Dickson at 7.30pm, on Aug 4, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

A total of eight witnesses were called to testify during the trial which began on April 17.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin while the accused was represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Ramzani Idris and Wan Emyra Ismail. -Bernama