Housewife wins RM20.75m Sports Toto Jackpot gifted by deity

PETALING JAYA: A 50-year-old housewife from Perak struck it big after scooping the RM20.75 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 14 when “receiving” the winning numbers from a deity.

When collecting her winnings at the STM Lottery Sdn Bhd head office in Kuala Lumpur, the lucky punter revealed that she was “given” her pair of winning numbers – “9506 & 1406” from a local deity known as “Datuk Kong”.

“As a faithful believer, I always offer my prayer to Datuk Kong at His shrine whenever I go back to my home town.

“Sometimes, I would pray for fortune and I am so blessed that Datuk Kong has granted me a pair of winning numbers,“ the delighted housewife said.

The lucky punter added that when she saw the winning numbers pop up on the Sports Toto result board, she was so excited that she could not sleep.

The housewife said she will return to the shrine and properly thank the deity for giving her the winning numbers and newfound wealth.

She bought a System 4 ticket which won her a whopping RM20,752,714.20 and RM672 as the System Play bonus.

“I want to use the winnings to first pay off the family debts and then think about how to spend the money,“ she said.