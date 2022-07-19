Housewives’ Social Security Act tabled in parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed Housewives’ Social Security Act, which seeks to provide for social security for the insured housewives in the form of certain benefits for the improvement of their health, safety, welfare and well-being was tabled for the first reading in Parliament today.

According to the bill, a scheme, known as Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), will be set up for the purpose.

The bill states that housewives who contribute to the scheme are entitled to disability benefits such as medical benefits, permanent disablement benefit), constant attendance allowance , survivor’s pension and funeral benefit.

The insured housewife or her dependents are also entitled to disability benefits, namely sickness allowance, constant attendance allowance, survivor’s pension and funeral benefit.

The bill, among others, proposes that the maximum amount for permanent disability benefit is RM30,000 to be paid within the period of the housewife’s contribution.

Claims under the bill can only be made if a related incident occurs in the country and contribution can be paid by the husband and also the housewife herself.

Insured housewives who contribute will continue to be covered in the event of divorce from the husband, or in the death of the husband, or the husband is unable to pay contributions due to loss of income or other reasons until the expiry of the contribution period.

The bill was tabled by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Also tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today are the Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Both the bills were tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin. - Bernama