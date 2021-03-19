Housing and Local Govt Ministry approves RM5 million allocation for Sepang Municipal Council

SEPANG: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has approved an allocation of RM5 million for small-scale projects and repair of infrastructure in areas under the jurisdiction of the Sepang Municipal Council (MPS).

Its minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the allocation could be used, among others, for repair of the food court and tourism-related projects to attract more visitors to the area.

“The allocation is provided to enable traders to resume their businesses and to increase economic activities in the area,“ she told the media after a working visit to the municipality and the Kenanga Apartments, Putra Perdana, near here today

MPS president Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain, who was also present, said the allocation would be spent for, among others, to build a new food court at the Hawkers’ Centre, Taman Mas Puchong, costing RM1.5 million and repair of the food court at Pantai Bagan Lalang, where five stalls were destroyed in a fire last Monday.

Repair work will also be carried out on a market that was damaged in a storm last March 7, he added.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said an allocation of RM1.5 million would also be approved to paint the 16 housing blocks at Kenanga Apartments and RM600,000 under the Malaysian Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM) for repair of roads in the area. — Bernama