KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is in the midst of omitting regulations related to the hardcopy submission requirements for development control to encourage a paperless system in the country.

Senior principal assistant director TPr Zamirzan Puji said all 98 local authorities in Peninsular Malaysia would start using the One-Stop Centre Unit (OSC) 3.0 Plus, an online system developed by the ministry to enhance the effectiveness of delivery system, especially related to the approval of construction permits.

“We are looking at paperless method that no longer involves paper and bundle documentation.

“We are going 100 per cent online by the end of this year, so there will be no more issues in terms of submissions and applicants. It’s no longer necessarily come to the office (local authorities) as they can use online system regardless of their location,” he said during an e-Biz Clinic webinar today.

Zamirzan was one of the speakers at the webinar organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The OSC 3.0 Plus was introduced in July 2019 to replace the previous OSC Online System, which has been used since 2012.

The principal submitting persons or submitting persons can submit their applications for planning permission, as well as earthwork, building, landscape, and road and drainage plans through the OSC 3.0 Plus online system.

Zamirzan said 45 local authorities had implemented the upgraded system as at end-August 2020.-Bernama