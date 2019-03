NILAI: The Industrialised Building System (IBS) will be fully implemented for all affordable housing projects under the Housing and Local Government Ministry, according to its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, today.

She said this was in line with National Housing Policy launched last year for the ministry to move forward towards the IBS construction system.

“It’s high time, the IBS system that we have been talking over the last decade to be realised. With the new government, Insya Allah, we will promote IBS construction system because it is cheaper, faster and less labour intensive.

“This is to make our property development and housing more sustainable,” she said when officiating the MGB Sany (M) IBS Sdn Bhd’s IBS precast concrete plant here, today.

Present were MGB Berhad group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San and Sany Malaysia Managing Director Ma Rong Quan.

Zuraida said the ministry was also looking at high technology construction, state of the art designs and on the quality of homes.

“What is more important is to empower the community, so they know the value of the property they are staying in. That’s why we have the national community policy so the community will look after and manage the financial up keeping of their properties.

“This is so that we can move forward as a sustainable community, not just building. Having good housing is meaningless if the community doesn’t appreciate their property,” she added.

She said currently, about 19,000 units of houses could be produced a year using the IBS system.

“With the additional IBS plant, we can increase that by another 4,000 per year,” she added. — Bernama