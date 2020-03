MIRI: Longhouses have put up notices to stop outsiders from entering their villages. A headman from Long Kevok village which houses some 400 villagers, said the Development and Village Security Committee decided on this to prevent spread of Covid-19 from penetrating and infecting their village folk.

“Some people may come from the city and we do not know the condition of their health,” he said.

Two villagers were appointed as guards at the main entrance of the village.

Over in SIBU, MP Oscar Ling is proud of the attitude of the people to the MCO.

“Turns out that Sibu people are obeying the government’s order to stay home for two weeks,” he said.

He added that although at first the people complained, especially on the lack of face masks and the high prices, including the dwindling state of businesses, particularly eateries and shops, he commended the people of Sibu for complying with the order.

His hopes are that the government will look into the welfare of traders affected due to the declining income.

In KOTA KINABALU, Sabah Information Department personnel have been patrolling the area to explain to the people the need to comply with the MCO. KK Department Chief Peter Tong Ahpin said the department has been assigning staff to take turns in making rounds to disseminate the message behind the call to “Stay Home”.

A man from TAWAU was the first in Sabah to have died from Covid-19. He was among those who had gathered in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur to attend the tabligh talk.

As there were some 2,000 others who had attended the talk, the KK State Health Department have made preparations with 350 hospitals beds on standby to accommodate infected Sabahans.

“We have made assessment on 95 per cent of the tabligh members concerned. Ninety-five per cent of them had asked to come for screening so far,” said the department director, Datuk Christina Rundi.