HOW far can governments stretch themselves fiscally when it comes to rolling out economic rescue packages to cushion the blow of Covid-19 pandemic?

In the case of European Union, questions have been raised on US$2 trillion rescue plans by the various governments to support national industries ravaged by the pandemic. It has been asked if they were throwing good money after bad.

The RM35 billion National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) has not raised such reservations, but industry players have shared their opinions on how it could have been better tailored to get our economy out of the doldrums.

While the consensus is that this package will achieve its objectives to empower the people, propel businesses and to stimulate the economy, the government has been urged to add new impetus to save sectors that are moribund.

Among the calls were for the waiver of withholding tax (WHT) for payments to non-residents, exemption or reduction of sales and service tax (SST), goods and services tax (GST) refund, suspension of suits by Inland Revenue Board, and deferment of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions.

The government had earned about RM3.117 billion from WHT in 2018, RM3.5 billion in 2019 and will draw an estimated RM3 billion this year. A reduction of SST will see a fall in earnings of RM11 billion in 2019 and an estimated RM12 billion in 2020.

All these add up to a tidy sum on top of the current and previous packages. This begs the question of how far can the government go to ramp up spending.

For many countries, government borrowing has soared to levels not seen since World War II. According to International Monetary Fund, the US government debt will exceed 130% of gross domestic product (GDP) after the recession.

EMIR Research, an independent think tank on strategic policy recommendations, is of the opinion that the Malaysian government can ill-afford to print the ringgit and dish out helicopter money so that people have the cash to spend their way out of the doldrums.

It said government debts can act and serve as a lynchpin for the stability of financial markets by ensuring ample liquidity without the need for Bank Negara Malaysia to resort to quantitative easing, which is the creation of fresh reserves in exchange for high quality assets.

True enough, and we trust our financial planners to do the right thing in rehabilitating the fiscal landscape.

We just need to be mindful that many advanced economies are approaching an economic sinkhole caused by high national debts.

We can easily get trapped in such a pitfall if we are under too much pressure to provide more waivers and subsidies.

