How much did you spend on Nomination Day, Lim asks BN candidate

PETALING JAYA: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) has asked the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Cameron Highlands by-election how much he spent on Nomination Day.



In welcoming Ramli Mohd Nor’s statement that he would not resort to bribery to win, Lim said all candidates in this by-election should submit a daily report of campaign expenses in each of 30 polling districts in Pahang parliamentary seat.

“Will Ramli cooperate to ensure BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in making daily declarations of their by-election expenditures and invitation to Election Commission and NGOs to monitor their daily campaigns?” he asked in a statement today.

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri also defended PH’s reimbursement of petrol costs for the 60 Orang Asli volunteers at RM20 each who travelled on motorbike from Jelai to Tanah Rata during Nomination Day.

He added that these were honest and legitimate election expenditures.

The Cameron Highlands by-election will see a four-cornered battle. The candidates are M. Manogaran for PH, Ramli, as well as two Independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.