Howard Lee apologises over Quranic verse interpretation

IPOH: Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How (pix) today publicly apologised for quoting a verse from the Quran in a video posted on social media recently.

He made the apology during a press conference held at the Ipoh Timur MP’s service centre near here, today.

Lee said he had absolutely no intention of touching the sensitivities of the Muslim community, and welcomed the recommendation made by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki regarding the matter.

“I tender an open apology to all Muslims regarding this issue, but I’d like to stress that I had referred to a Muslim scholar before I quoted the verse of the Quran.

“There is no question of blindly interpreting (the verse), but I apologise if my actions have offended Muslims in the country,“ he said in the press conference.

Last Friday (Sept 22), Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the department would record Lee’s statement regarding the incident.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri previously said the first report on the case was lodged at the Jalan Tun Razak Police Station in Kuala Lumpur, while the non-governmental organisation Jalinan Bersatu Sahabat (Jabat) Perak also filed a report last Thursday (Sept 21).

Meanwhile, Lee said his statement regarding the matter had been recorded by the police, however, he did not disclose where it was recorded. -Bernama