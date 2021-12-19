HPPNK 2021 postponed due to floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration, HPPNK 2021, has been postponed due to the floods which have hit several states.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) said the postponement was to give way to the ministry in its mission to provide aid to target groups, namely farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as the public who were affected by the disaster.

“The programme management apologises for the postponement of the HPPNK 2021,“ he said via a post on his official Facebook here today.

According to the schedule, HPPNK 2021 was to be held in a hybrid manner from Dec 21 to 23 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) in accordance with strict standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama