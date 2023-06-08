HPUniSZA starts operation this month

KUALA NERUS: Operation of specialist clinics and support services at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Teaching Hospital (HPUniSZA) started last Aug 1 and this will indirectly help to improve the quality of health services for the people in Terengganu, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

He said it would also help to reduce the overcrowding of outpatients at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

“I believe there will be a collaboration with the university, though its hospital (HPUniSZA), to help deal with the challenges facing HSNZ,“ he told reporters after launching the operation of the HPUniSZA Outpatient Specialist Clinic here today.

He said among the clinics and support services at HPUniSZA that have been opened to the public are the Internal Medicine Clinic, Orthopaedic Clinic, Ophthalmology Clinic, Pharmacy Department, Medical Imaging Department and Pathology Department.

Apart from that, he said HPUniSZA is also offering cardiology services (Pediatrics) to the public in collaboration with the National Heart Institute through referral cases from HSNZ and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital.

Khaled said HPUniSZA will be in full operation in the second quarter of next year after receiving all the necessary equipment.

Regarding the teaching hospitals at Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, he said, the construction of the two hospitals, which was delayed for two years, is expected to be completed next year.

“Construction is ongoing. The issue(delay) was due to the MCO (Movement Control Order) and worker issues, as well as the price of building materials,“ he said. - Bernama