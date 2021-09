KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old female staff of a construction company who siphoned RM4 million from her employer was arrested in Ampang on Monday.

The woman who held the positions of human resources executive and accounts assistant had allegedly transferred the funds into her personal bank accounts without being traced for over two years.

However, in November last year, a director of the company uncovered the leak of funds after finding the company running at a loss.

The woman became the prime suspect as she was given full access to the company’s bank account.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that the suspect had allegedly made several transfers of the funds into her personal bank account.

He said police also learnt that the woman had gone on sick leave between January 2018 and June 2020 but continued to have access to the company’s bank account.

Mohamad Farouk said investigations showed two bank accounts of the suspect were used for the fund transfers of RM4 million.

He said the woman is being held under a four-day remand order and the case is being investigated for criminal breach of trust (CBT) under Section 408 of the Penal Code.