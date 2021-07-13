HR Ministry issues guidance on ventilation and indoor air quality

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resource Ministry through the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) today issued guidance notes on ventilation and indoor air quality (IAQ) to help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of Covid-19.

The ministry in a statement said the guidance would provide important information about measures to improve ventilation and indoor air quality in workplaces, health facilities, residences and public places.

Among the general measures recommended are to increase natural ventilation, reduce occupant density in air-conditioned spaces, open windows or doors as well as using portable air purifiers.

“Detailed suggestions include using an air filter that has a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) 13 or 14, or a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, to increase air exchanges as well as using fans.

“It should be accompanied with the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) established by the National Security Council (MKN) and other key measures to reduce disease transmission,” the statement read.

The guidance was developed based on the Industry Code of Practice (ICOP) on Indoor Air Quality 2010 published by DOSH and other established documents published by respective international organisations including the World Health Organisation.

The guidance and infographic were approved by MKN Special Session on July 8, it said. — Bernama