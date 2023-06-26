HRAA operation emphasises importance of child restraint system

GOMBAK: The Road Safety Campaign and Aidiladha Special Operation (HRAA) 2023 is focusing on the importance of installing Child Restraint System (CRS) or child seats, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said this was following the statistics released by the Royal Malaysia Police which revealed that a total of 1,252 cases of death involving children aged 10 and below were recorded between 2012 and 2021.

Hasbi said the Road Transport Department is taking the issue seriously and enforcement is carried out as an advocacy.

“We are targeting families with children as this campaign focuses on child safety seats and also the use of seat belts.

“We hope this campaign can give awareness especially to parents with small children about the importance of using child safety seats regardless of the distance and at the same time can reduce the death rate caused by accidents in this country,“ he told a press conference after distributing safety leaflets to road users at the Gombak Toll Plaza here today.-Bernama