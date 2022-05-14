HRD Corp, Microsoft to empower Orang Asli youth: Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) will collaborate with Microsoft Corp to implement infrastructure development and human capital development programmes that focus on the use of current technology to empower Orang Asli youth in Malaysia.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said discussion on the matter with Microsoft was held during his working visit to Washington, in the United States.

He said to kick off the initiative, HRD Corp will implement a pilot project for the Orang Asli in Tapah, Perak beginning with about 100 Orang Asli families, before it is extended to the whole community.

“The collaboration will combine the strengths of both organisations in empowering Orang Asli youth through the use of technology that will improve skills and thinking ability,“ he said in a statement here today.

Saravanan also said that the main aim in implementing the programme and initiative is to encourage youths, especially the Orang Asli, to improve themselves proactively and to open opportunities for jobs and become entrepreneurs.

He said he was optimistic that the collaboration between HRD Corp and Microsoft would benefit the Orang Asli community through high-impact programmes involving the technology sector. — Bernama