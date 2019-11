KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Conference and Exhibition 2019 will highlight how technology can be leveraged to personalise the experience across an employee’s life-cycle and enhance their productivity at the workplace in the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix) said the programme can be beneficial as it can elevate awareness of the adoption of IR4.0 in addressing misconceptions or uncertainties on how to embrace it to its fullest potential.

“It is the era of technology and businesses in our country that are fast following the global trend by integrating the use of technology in our lives in many ways,” Mahfuz said in his speech after officiating the event in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

“Towards this, HRDF will be allocating RM40 million to up-skill at least 4,000 Malaysians through professional certification examinations related to IR4.0,” he added.

He said currently close to 70% (29,163) of liable employers are already registered with the fund and 93% (2.41 million) of an estimated 2.60 million Malaysian employees are benefitting from it.

Mahfuz urged liable Malaysian employers to register with the fund to have access to quality training programmes and financial assistance for their employees.

HRDF’s Chief Executive Elanjelian Venugopal said the annual flagship event has evolved into becoming the largest Human Resources Conference & Exhibition in South East Asia with new initiatives introduced to encourage learning and development across all levels within organisations.