HRDF roped in for parenting skills course

SERDANG: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has roped in the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) to expand its parenting skills course, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said towards this end, 500 private sector workers had been enlisted to be facilitators of the course which is handled by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), for this year.

She said HRDF had agreed to bear the cost which came to RM62,500.

“Beginning July 9, LPPKN has been appointed as the registered training provider (of the course) for the private sector for a period of three years.

“This pioneer project is the start of a collaboration between HRDF and LPPKN and this course is only available to companies registered with HRDF,“ she said when officiating the national-level Parents’ Day 2019 celebration at Universiti Putra Malaysia, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said HRDF would bear the cost through the provision of incentives to companies registered with it, which involves nearly 27,000 companies.

“It is hoped this step will further strengthen the family institution in the country,” she said.

She added that the Human Resources Ministry also recognised parenting skills in its list of training courses registered under the HRDF.

On a related matter, Dr Wan Azizah said that from 2007 till March 2019, LPPKN had conducted 21, 561 family education programmes benefiting some 2.7 million participants.

She said the government is also targeting a score of above 8.00 in the Malaysian Family Well-being Index by 2020.

The score was 7.33 when the index was first developed in 2016. No figures were available for 2017 and 2018.

The maximum score is 10. It has eight domains namely Family, Role of Religious and Spiritual Practice; Family Safety; Family Relationship ; Family and Community Engagement ; Family Health; Family Economics; Family and Communication Technology and Housing and Environment. - Bernama